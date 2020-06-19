Richmonders gather around the Lee Monument to celebrate Juneteenth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People all over the country are observing the holiday, Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in America.

On June 19, 1865, all enslaved African-Americans found out they were free. Federal troops took control of Texas effectively ending slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in the United States for over 150 years. Organizers say that this year is much different.

“The black community has been through so much. We just needed a common place, a common space and a time to celebrate black people and the freedom and just to let our voices be heard,” said Ida Allen who is the founder of Richmond Action Alliance.

People gathered on Monument Avenue Friday June, 19th to commemorate a moment in history.

Local vendors offered items, food trucks lined Monument Avenue, and people were playing sports in the grass area surrounding the Robert E. Lee Monument.

Local vendors offered items, food trucks lined Monument Avenue, and people were playing sports in the grass area surrounding the Robert E. Lee Monument. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Local vendors offered items, food trucks lined Monument Avenue, and people were playing sports in the grass area surrounding the Robert E. Lee Monument. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Local vendors offered items, food trucks lined Monument Avenue, and people were playing sports in the grass area surrounding the Robert E. Lee Monument. (Photo: Rachel Keller)



There were performances and poets that spoke about equality.

“What better way to celebrate than on Juneteenth,” said Allen.

The Richmond Action Alliance is hoping to amplify black voices.

“We need to be educated on educated on things like Juneteenth or Black Wall Street, the atrocities that have happened to the black community over 400 plus years,” said Ashley Cottingham, who is the co-founder of Richmond Action Alliance.

The organization is hoping to educate by promoting the importance of voting. The organization set up a booth where people could register at the Robert E. Lee Monument.

“We as parents that’s our responsibility to do and that’s why we wanted to bring them out here, to actually show them.. to actually answer their questions that they have,” said Sheea Morris, who brought her entire family to the celebration.

There will be a candlelight vigil at the Robert E. Lee Monument Friday night at 7:30 p.m. to kick off a three day black lives matter event in Richmond.