RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders gathered in Monroe Park Thursday evening for a vigil to mourn the loss of Palestinian civilians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The vigil, which was organized by members of American Muslims for Palestine, began with participants gathering by Monroe Park’s fountain with candles and ended with participants joining for traditional Muslim prayer.

Zaid Mahdawi of American Muslims for Palestine spoke during the vigil, encouraging people to speak with members of the organization about what he described as misinformation surrounding the war.

“Fears are present because [Palestinians] want to be able to visit their family. They want to be able to visit their family,” said Mahdawi. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to go back….Now, if I would ever like to go visit [Palestine], I must go through the Israeli checkpoints.”

The organization will hold a protest in Monroe Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.