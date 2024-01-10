RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is picking up the pieces after a brutal storm ripped through the region Tuesday, leaving significant damage and flooding in its wake.

Agnieszka Bieniek is in Richmond to visit her daughter, Kasia, for her birthday. She told 8News her trip started on a bit of a harsh note.

“I was supposed to go to see Carytown,” Bieniek said. “When I got there, there was no way that I could get out of my car. It was pouring rain, it was horrible wind.”

Kasia, who lives in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood, said she spent Tuesday night trying to keep her home from filling with water.

“The rain was going so hard that I actually had my windows leaking,” Kasia said. “I had to go through several, like, large body towels to actually soak up the water and, like, wring them out in my bathtub before I could put them in the dryer because they were so wet.”

Despite the disruption, the Bienieks are making the most of their time together and told 8News they were happy to see the community come together after such a destructive storm.

“Even during this horrible weather, people were very friendly and and helping each other with umbrellas,” Agnieszka said.

As of Wednesday evening, crews across the Richmond area continued to clean debris. Even though experts are expecting a beautiful Thursday, they warn community members not to get too comfortable — there’s another round of wind and rain headed to the area at the end of the week.

