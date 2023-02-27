RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Alzheimer’s Association has announced that the 2022 Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s ranked in the top 30 among Alzheimer’s walks nationwide in terms of money raised.

Richmonders raised over $600,000 with the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, making it the 24th-ranked among walks nationwide for money raised. This money will go toward Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

In 2022, about 52,000 teams participated in 600 walks across the nation. They raised over $90 million, with the top 30 contributing $26 million.

Last November, over 1,000 people participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Richmond. According to Lisssa Greenlee, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter Executive, the walk is the largest opportunity in Richmond to raise awareness and funds toward ending Alzheimer’s.

Lakewood Retirement Community was this year’s top fundraising team. They raised over $64,328. The community held events throughout the year.



“Alzheimer`s has affected most of us in some way; so this was personal for the members of Team Lakewood,” said Sally San Soucie, Community Outreach Liaison at Lakewood.

Those interested in participating in the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers can visit act.alz.org/RVA. The 2023 walk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.