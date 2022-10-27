RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a street-sweeper truck hit and killed a pedestrian on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Witnesses said the victim was attempting to cross the road when the vehicle fatally struck him. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, 8News went to the site of the crash again to speak with residents in the area about the incident. Caution tape still marked the scene.

Caution tape still marked the scene of the crash on the following day. Photo courtesy of Sierra Krug.

Richmond resident Claudia Alcorace lives nearby. She said she typically feels safe driving in the area and was startled by the tragic news.

“Well, it’s shocking,” Alcorace said.

Other residents told 8News that the street is notoriously dangerous to cross. Leigh Kelley has lived in the community for nearly five years.

“I go running a lot in the morning,” Kelley said. “Any time I try to cross the street it’s like playing Frogger. It’s hit or miss you know.”

The road is busy with both vehicle — and foot — traffic. Therefore, residents noted, accidents and traffic incidents are not particularly rare. However, this recent crash stood out to some.

“Number one, you don’t see a lot of street sweepers and when you do, they’re going so slow,” Alcorace said.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed the street sweeper belonged to a private company and was not owned by the City of Richmond. Kelley still hopes to see some form of change put into place in the area to make the road safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“I’m very concerned,” Kelley said. “My wife and I have a 2-year-old and she’s starting to go around with her friends. She goes with her nanny a lot too, and sometimes they do cross over Chamberlayne.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Richmond’s Crash Team Investigator, J. Ozolins, at 804-646-8671.