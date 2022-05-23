RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders continue to plead for the violence to stop after another deadly shooting — this time, in the city’s East End.

Richmond Police are investigating after one man was shot and killed over the weekend on that side of town.

People in the East End said they’re tired of the unrelenting gun violence as the number of shooting deaths continue to rise.

Police tape wrapped the area on Phaup Street as detectives scanned the area investigating just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning after officers found a man shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As of last week, Richmond Police data shows there have been 22 homicides so far this year, just two fewer than the same point in 2021.

Lena Hill has lived in Richmond since the 1960s and said it’s jarring to hear about another act of deadly violence happening so close to home.

“You don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t come to the windows and the door to see where it’s coming from because the bullets don’t have no name on it,” she told 8News.

Police want anyone with information on the shooting to call them or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.