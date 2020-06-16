Richmonders weigh-in on police, community relations

While most demonstrations in Virginia’s capital city have been peaceful over previous weeks, some have turned into riotous behavior resulting in injury and physical response from police.

8News sought the perspective of local residents about their feelings about the relationship between the community, protestors and police.

Eric Taylor says “when you get treated wrong, and things happen, people start to act out;” noting that the full extent of unrest is not from one sole population.

“I feel, actually, it’s both police and protesters,” Taylor added. “I mean you can’t act out destructively and think everything is going to be alright.”

Videos circulated social media this past weekend involving protestors and police–one incident at the Robert E. Lee monument, and another outside Richmond police headquarters.

“You never know who’s going to respect who, you never know who’s going to do what—and it’s a little bit from both sides” Aikaterina Flemotomos said.

Flemotomos and friend Anna Burke, believe those responsible for making change comes from the hands of government and said a local conversation about race can start by making one delineation.

“Make a separation between the people who are actually peacefully protesting, and hurting the people in the community,” Burke said.

While Chelcie McMillon and Victoria VanSant believe a change to the relationship between officers and the community comes from within police departments, they believe it is also important to check-in with others.

“Mental health matters during this time,” McMillion said.

VanSant expanded, saying, “check on your friends, love your friends and just spread more love. There’s too much hate in this world, and we really need to be here for each other.”

In a statement Monday, Richmond Police Chief William Smith said he fully supports peaceful demonstrations, but will not tolderate violence against officers, threats to law-abiding citizens or destruction of city and private property.

Smith said he will hold officers accountable if they don’t remain patient, and professional.



