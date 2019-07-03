Richmonders wondering when community pool will reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Randolph community main pool is closed leaving kids without a place to swim.

Richmond Parks and Recreation said it’s due to an issue with the filtration system but they hope to get it fixed as soon as possible.

“It’s just a pool,” Nathaniel Hendrick said. “But, it’s a place where kids can come relax and enjoy themselves in the summer.”

The community pool has been closed for nearly two weeks. The city is waiting on the pool’s filtration system to be shipped, officials said.

We apologize #RVA! The main pool at Randolph is closed until further notice. However…the diving well and the baby pool are still operating! #summerinthecity #outdoorpools #PRCF pic.twitter.com/QWNMKRYnwQ — RVA Parks & Rec (@rvaparksandrec) July 1, 2019

The system is what keeps the pools clean, so it’s bad news for those looking for a summer chill.

“You’re so used to seeing kids in the pool this time of day,” Hendrick said. “This is one of the largest pools in Richmond, a lot of groups come here.”

For those who visit the pool regularly, they are hoping for a quick fix.

“Part of growing up in the U-S is you have access to a public pool. This devastates a lot of the community that relies on this as a form of entertainment, not just for us, but also for our kids,” Sandy Ting said.

Randolph’s baby and dive pool are still opened and community members have access to six other pools in the Richmond area.