RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 18th Annual Halloween Parade will march throughout Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

Attendees at the parade — hosted by All the Saints Theater Company — will meet at Monroe Park at 7 p.m. on Halloween — Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Organizers encouraged attendees to wear costumes, bring their own puppets, or join the Saints Theater Group by participating in carrying a puppet hand, a flag or a sign.

Families were also encouraged to trick-or-treat in Oregon Hill and watch or join the parade as the group passes.