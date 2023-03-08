RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond cinephiles may be disappointed to hear, the annual French Film Festival has reportedly been canceled for 2023.

The announcement was made on the film festival’s website, claiming that the event — scheduled for March 30 to April 2 — would not be taking place “due to unexpected circumstances.”

The French Film Festival began in 1993 as a collaboration between two professors of French literature, culture and film studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond. It served to showcase award-winning new French films by acclaimed filmmakers.

The historic Byrd Theatre served as the event’s annual venue, catering to the same technicians and projectionists every year. The film festival also partnered with the Parisian film and television school, La Fémis.