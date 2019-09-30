Richmond’s Abner Clay Park to undergo renovation project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Abner Clay Park is undergoing renovations to improve the park for the future that could cost thousands of dollars.

On Monday, some people were surprised to see fences around the park. Councilwoman Kim Gray told 8News she’s looking forward to the proposed upgrades.

“These are renovations that have been toiled back-and-forth for more than a decade and I’m excited that they’re starting,” Gray said.

Many locals said they were unaware of the upgrade plans and we worried once they saw the fence.

“I had no idea what they’re doing originally,” Michael Calderon, a local who lives near the park, said. “They’re doing renovations but now I want to know when it’s going to be gone.”

Gray said the fence was put in place for security concerns.

“This is a temporary fence so we can secure equipment and secure the area so no one gets injured,” Gray told 8News.

While the final cost has yet to be determined, city funds are expected to be used to cover the project, which includes renovating the basketball court and pavilion.

Construction will take roughly six months and the main areas will be closed off for the time being. Councilwoman Gray also said they need a community partner to pay for the lighting of the park.