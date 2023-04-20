RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly three weeks after a deadly officer-involved shooting on Richmond’s Northside, and one week after body-worn camera video of the incident was released publicly, Acting Chief of Police Rick Edwards responded to questions about the department’s goals of transparency and trust.

Speaking out during Wednesday’s first-quarter crime and public safety briefing, Edwards named the two officers involved in the deadly March 31 incident: Keegan Mills, with eight years of service, and Jakob Torres, with six years of service.

The acting chief said that both officers were assigned to the Fourth Precinct, and were still on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

“When I was first on scene, I did see on a phone the video that was eventually released,” Edwards told 8News. “I know we had people look at the body camera. I wasn’t comfortable saying that, and I’ve said this publicly before: it’s important for me to be slow and right than quick and wrong.”

According to authorities, officers responded to a reported shooting on Evergreen Avenue on the city’s Southside at approximately 10:39 a.m. on Friday, March 31. There, they said that they found a woman who was unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. That woman was identified as Peace Talbert, 55.

At 11:09 a.m., authorities said that officers on the 4200 block of North Avenue — who had been described the suspect and his vehicle — saw his truck and exited their police vehicle. Speaking with 8News on the scene later that day, Edwards said that the two officers fired at the man “within a second or two” of getting out of their cruiser.

The suspect was struck and injured by the gunfire. That suspect was later identified as James Talbert III, 63, accused of shooting and killing his wife.

“The suspect is still alive and hopefully will survive this encounter and be put on trial for this incident,” Edwards said that Friday.

Talbert was taken to a local hospital, but he died that night.

On April 10, video obtained by 8News showed the tense moments leading up to the deadly officer-involved shooting. The video showed a police cruiser passing by where Talbert’s truck was parked — approximately seven miles away from the original crime scene — before making a U-turn and speeding into the parking lot.

As the officers exited their vehicle, Talbert could be seen getting out of his truck and pointing a gun at the officers. Immediately, Talbert appeared to fire at least two shots at the officer on the driver’s side of the cruiser.

The video also showed the officer on the passenger side as he fired one shot back at Talbert, after which Talbert fell to the ground. More police could then be seen arriving at the scene and administering aid before paramedics arrived.

Two days after that video was obtained, on April 12, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) released its own body-worn camera video from the officers on the scene on March 31, as well as 9-1-1 calls surrounding the incident.

“We have taken great care to ensure the deceased’s family members, officers involved in the incident, and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney has had the opportunity to view this summary,” the department said in a statement accompanying the release of the video. “It should be noted that officers on the scene provided first aid measures until an ambulance responded. Mr. Talbert later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.”

In anticipation of the body-worn camera video being released, 8News reached out to RPD to request an interview with Acting Chief Edwards, but that request was denied. On Wednesday, Edwards said that he had hoped the video would speak for itself.

“I consulted experts from the public safety partnership. This is a technique that major cities around the country are utilizing this to balance the need for the public to know while, at the same time, can not jeopardize the ongoing investigation,” the acting chief said. “I think the video speaks for itself. For me to confirm things, I think, would be inappropriate at this time.”

Edwards also said that he wanted to set up the expectation that, within approximately two weeks, produced scene video would be released for incidents such as this “where I don’t have to speak to it.”

The acting chief added that investigators were finalizing a report to then be presented to the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, Colette McEachin.

“I don’t want to influence them,” he said. “Ultimately, once Ms. McEachin’s office determines if a crime has been committed, it will come back to my office where the Internal Affairs Division will conduct an internal investigation to see if any policies were violated. So, I think it’s best practice for me to be as transparent as possible, let the video speak for itself, and then, when it’s all said and done, maybe we can talk about it.”