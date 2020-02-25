Richmond’s ‘Black Restaurant Experience’ kicks off Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The return of Richmond’s ‘Black Restaurant Experience‘ begins this Sunday, March 1.

For a week, 35 black-owned eateries will offer specials and specialties in Richmond, including brick and mortar favorites like Croaker’s Spot and Mama J’s.

You can also support Richmond’s food culture at the ‘Mobile Soul Sunday’ kickoff March 1 from noon to 5 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza featuring food trucks.

