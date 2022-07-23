RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Popular local ice cream shop, Charm School, announced that it would be closing its scoop shop in downtown Richmond and opening another location to focus on wholesale production.

According to a post on their Instagram, the business announced that it had acquired a lease in Scott’s Addition and would be moving out of its Broad Street address sometime in September.

The post went on to say that Charm School would be shifting its focus towards wholesale production, attempting to bring its products to corner stores, restaurants, supermarkets and everything in between.

The last few years have been challenging for many small businesses and Charm School said that it was no exception. The ice cream producer announced that the scoop shop would be closing but that some form of retail would be available at the Scott’s Addition location next summer.

The Charm School Study Hall, a soft serve walk-up window on Forest Hill Avenue, will reportedly be unaffected. In fact, there are plans to expand soft serve operations in the near future, according to the post.

“Huge thank you to Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward and all of Richmond for making Social Club such a special place for the last 6 years,” the Instagram post concludes. “Thank you again, Richmond. We could not do this without your continued support.”

The Broad Street location will remain open for business until mid-August.