Richmond’s Confederate memorials continue to come down

Work crews take two cannons away from Monument Avenue. (photo taken by 8News’ Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Work crews continue to remove Confederate memorials along Monument Avenue on Thursday, a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney invoked emergency powers and ordered that the Stonewall Jackson statue be taken off its pedestal.

A cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial, which according to its plaque marks the location of the second line of the Confederate defenses in Richmond, was removed just before 11 a.m. The Historical Marker Database website states that its plaque also reads that the cannon was erected in 1938 by the city at the request of the Confederate Memorial Literary Society.

A second cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue was also removed. 8News took photos of the cannons after they were loaded on top of a trailer.

On Thursday, Stoney said a total of 11 statues will come down over the next few days.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.