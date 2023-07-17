RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined Venture Richmond on Monday, July 17 to announce the expansion of the City of Richmond’s Downtown Service District to include the Manchester neighborhood.

The tight-knit community of Manchester, located right across the James River from downtown Richmond, has grown rapidly over the past few years. Just a few weeks ago, 8News reported on Richmond City Council’s approval of a large-scale apartment complex set to develop right in the heart of the neighborhood.

With so many new people set to move in, Mayor Stoney and Venture Richmond’s newly announced expansion plans focused less on population growth and more on beautifying — and bolstering — the already existing community.

Darius Johnson with Venture Richmond outlined a few ways a partnership with the City will reach the Manchester community. He highlighted themes of community involvement, more greenery, and infrastructural clean-up efforts.

“Let’s keep it simple,” Johnson said. “Clean and safe. Not to say that Manchester isn’t safe now, but there will be an increased focus on safety, increased focus on cleanliness.”

Upon the aforementioned news of a two-tower 17-story apartment complex approved to come to the neighborhood, 8News spoke with residents, who expressed frustration over the growing population with minimal focus from the City on the existing neighborhood.

At Monday’s announcement, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson explained how expanding Richmond’s Downtown Service District to include Manchester, in part, aimed to address such concerns.

“We have some real challenges as it relates to Manchester,” said Councilwoman Robertson. “We want to make sure we get some real speed controls. And parking and green space is a fabulous beginning and is a great foundation.”

Venture Richmond enhanced marketing efforts for local businesses too. Mayor Stoney said it’s all about having pride in one’s community.

“Downtown is growing,” Mayor Stoney said. “Manchester is growing. And so with all these new people moving in, we want to make sure that the neighborhood stays clean.”

Venture Richmond is working with a task force of Manchester property owners and neighborhood association representatives to make the project possible.