Richmond’s emergency childcare intiative could start in next few weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city and Richmond Public Schools are moving forward with emergency childcare, the mayor announced in a press briefing Wednesday.

Last week, Stoney said he asked RPS to structure the initiative as they would an after school program for a full day of child care. In a school board meeting Monday night, RPS agreed.

“It’s important to remember that we are in unchartered waters and we have to navigate them together — in unity, Richmond Mayor Stoney said.

MLK Middle, Holton, Huguenot, Miles Jones and Blackwell are set to have operating full programs within the next few weeks. Some programs are already up and running and taking registrations now, Stoney added.

The Richmond Behavioral Health Authority has also offered to support students with special needs at Blackwell E.S. The school is reaching out to families who would benefit from the program.

The YMCA has opened up the first school day site at Miles Jones Elementary School. The program cost is $33 per week. If you receive any federal benefits then the program is free. You can sign up here.

No exact launch date for the child care programs at RPS schools has been announced at this time. Stay with us for updates.