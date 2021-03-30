Richmond’s female falcon lays first egg of the season

RICHMOND, va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s female falcon laid her first egg of the season Monday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources clipped a video of the Falcon Cam as it was happening. This is the fifth egg this particular bird has laid.

VDWR officials say they had a hunch this was coming since she was spending a lot of time near and inside her nest box.

More eggs are typically laid within 48 to 72 hours. The department says if you pay close attention to the Falcon Cam today, March 30 and tomorrow, March 31, you may see her lay another!