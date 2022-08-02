RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first e-scooter provider licensed in Richmond did not renew its permit, leaving only two companies operating in the city. But there could soon be another e-scooter company coming to Richmond.

Bolt Mobility, a Miami-based company co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, told city officials on June 7 it would not renew its permit to operate in Richmond after first arriving in 2019, according to the Director of Richmond’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility Dironna Moore Clarke.

Helbiz, another micro-mobility company, also didn’t renew its permit with Richmond and ended operations in the city in January. BizSense first reported that Bolt opted against renewing its permit, which ended Aug. 1, and about Helbiz’s decision.

“We don’t know the reasons, but the city’s program is still thriving very well,” Clarke told 8News. “We don’t contract with just one provider.”

Clarke said the remaining e-scooter companies operating in Richmond — Bird and Lime — are the city’s top providers and that there is still high enthusiasm for alternative traveling options. She said there were 23,000 total e-scooter rides in June alone.

Bird and Lime may not be alone for long, since the city is reviewing a permit from Spin, a micro-mobility company with headquarters in San Francisco, according to Clarke. But it’s not known whether Spin’s permit will be approved.

E-scooter service and bikeshare companies need to pay $1,500 to apply for a permit with the city and an annual fee that depends on how many they want to deploy. Clarke told 8News that companies can have up to 500 scooters or bikes deployed, at a yearly price of $45,000, but none of the companies that received approval ever reached that level.

These are the highest permit fees in Virginia, Clarke said, and it appears that Bolt and Helbiz were struggling with profitability in the city. Clarke pointed to reports showing that Bolt has left multiple cities recently.

She did confirm that Lime recently renewed its permit with the city and that she received a check from the company Tuesday.

Clarke told 8News that her office is working with Richmond’s City Council on potential changes to the shared mobility device ordinance to extend the hours of operations for e-scooters until midnight. Under the current rules, residents can’t use Bird, Lime or any bikeshare companies after 9 p.m.

Other cities with e-scooter operations don’t have curfews, Clarke said Tuesday, and data shows that people in Richmond have tried to access the dockless scooters after the 9 p.m. cutoff.

Clarke also said that there are efforts to expand operations in the city’s South Side, with an expected “soft launch” for 200 e-scooters coming to the area next week. She added that there are also plans to expand the bike-sharing options in the South Side.

Bolt and Helbiz did not respond to 8News’ requests for comment for this story.