RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s former interim police chief William “Jody” Blackwell will return to the department and receive his full pension after reaching an agreement with the city to withdraw his $5 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Mayor Levar Stoney.

Blackwell will return to his former role as police major, according to his attorney Scott Crowley, the position he served in before Stoney tapped him to be the interim chief in the summer of 2020 amid ongoing racial justice protests in the city.

He filed the lawsuit against Stoney and former chief Gerald Smith claiming he was fired by Smith out of retaliation for refusing an order from the mayor during his 11-day tenure as interim chief. Blackwell, who claimed he was fired not long before he was set to receive his pension, asked for $5 million and to be reinstated as a police major.

Blackwell was fired seven months later by Smith as “retaliation,” Blackwell claimed in the suit, for not complying with an order as interim chief from Stoney to have officers stationed around the city’s Confederate monuments as contractors removed them.

The joint stipulation of dismissal filed Wednesday in Richmond Circuit Court states that Blackwell is formally withdrawing “all claims and allegations made” in the lawsuit. “The parties agree each party will bear its own fees and costs and that neither party will be deemed a prevailing party,” the order reads.

A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

