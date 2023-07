RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond’s public pools is now closed for repairs.

The Richmond Department of Parks and Recreation announced the pool’s closure Thursday, July 19. The department did not give a timeline for when the pool would be reopened.

It was not made clear what specific repairs are being made.

Alternate Richmond public pools are still available, including Battery Park, Blackwell, Fairmount, Powhatan, Randolph and Woodville.