Richmond’s ‘hottest’ neighborhood gets new identity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Locals walking the streets of Scott’s Addition may have noticed – pun intended – a new addition to the neighborhood.

New banners were installed in the district today as a way to expand branding “that better reflects who we are as a community today – a great place to live, work, and play, and the city’s hottest neighborhood,” said Trevor Dickerson, president of Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association.

“We hope the new identity system is one that our members and community adapt and make their own, much like the RVA logo has done for Richmond,” Dickerson added in an emailed statement.

The Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association worked with local advertisers Barber Martin Agency to build the new logo. The new design was revealed in a public meeting in April.

“I think its going to give the area a little bit of definition, its going to allow people to immediately recognize that they’re in Scott’s Addition,” said Greg Simos, chief operating officer for Barber Martin Agency.

Redevelopment of the brand started almost a year ago, according to Simos. The plan is to get more banners up along Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Broad Street in the near future.