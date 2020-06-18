Richmond’s interim police chief introduced to the city

William “Jody” Blackwell, the newly named interim Richmond police chief, will be officially introduced to the city Thursday. (photo courtesy of Richmond police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — William “Jody” Blackwell, the newly named interim Richmond police chief, was officially introduced to the city Thursday.

Blackwell, a 22-year veteran of the department who most recently served as a major, was selected to be interim chief after former Richmond police chief, William Smith, was forced out by Mayor Levar Stoney following days of clashes between protesters and police.

Stoney will introduce Blackwell at the Richmond police training academy at 1 p.m., where the new interim chief will give remarks and answer questions.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: