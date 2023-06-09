RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just over a month after it was first announced, Richmond’s Iron Blossom Festival is already changing venues.

First slated for Monroe Park, the inaugural festival is now scheduled to take place at the former home of the Washington Commanders training camp – Bon Secours Training Center. The center is located on Leigh Street, directly behind the Science Museum of Virginia.

The decision to move the festival was “due to an overwhelming response” according to the venue update. All Iron Blossom passes will be honored at the new venue, which is located at 2401 W Leigh Street.

Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan are still on the lineup to headline the festival and it remains scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 26-27.

Tickets remain on sale online.