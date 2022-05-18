RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The lockdown is lifted, and events are welcoming the community back with open arms. Richmonders can enjoy two events that are returning to the city.

Masks and social distancing are not required at the Jazz Café, which returned to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Wednesday night.

Before the pandemic, the Jazz Café was a weekly staple at the VMFA. A night filled with good music, food and drink and the company of the Richmond community. However, they continued to keep the tradition alive during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating the ‘Virtual Dominion Energy Jazz Café,’ a stream that included a concert as well as interviews with the artists.

Now, the event is back in person — and there are new things to look forward to. Moving forward, the Jazz Café will be held in the Atrium of the Museum every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with food and drink offered for purchase.

“I am delighted that we finally reached a way that we could make the contract work, make our artists feel comfortable, help our guests feel comfortable, and so the community that I think we will see tonight will be very excited to be here. I think it’s going to be a party,” said Robert Phanord, the Performing Arts Coordinator at the museum.

Riverrock is also returning to Richmond for the first time in three years.

The outdoor sports and music festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by a concert in the evening. On Saturday, multiple events and activities will take place, including the fishing tournament, yoga classes, mountain biking and more. Riverrock is open to the public, and everybody, whether experienced or beginner, is encouraged to attend. The events are all available for a demonstration.

“So many people during the pandemic just sort of discovered or re-discovered the outdoors as a lifeline for activity for mental and physical health benefits, and that’s great because Richmond has so many opportunities to do that. So, we are really excited to be back with the festival to celebrate that here over the weekend in person,” Sports Backers’ Communications Manager Pete Woody said.

The Jazz Café is free, and so are most of the events at Riverrock. You can find registration information for Riverrock here.