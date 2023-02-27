RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — King’s Supermarket in southside Richmond will reportedly be closed for a few days due to a fire early Monday morning.

The fire took place at the grocery store around 6 a.m. 8News spoke with the store owner, who says he lost everything in the blaze. The full-service grocery store had meat, dairy, produce and more, and the store owner estimates there are at least a million dollars in damages.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the second-alarm fire is currently under investigation.

The store owner told 8News there’s nothing he can do now, but thankfully, he does have insurance.

A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

The store is located in southside Richmond, at 2102 Keswick Avenue.

No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.