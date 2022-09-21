RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools’ mobile library bus is rolling again.

Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted out a photo of a fresh Lit Limo bus this morning.

The Lit Limo is a former school bus with the seats removed and instead outfitted with bookshelves for young readers. This latest model is painted light blue with bright green stripes.

The Lit Limo travels across Richmond to reach young readers all over the school district and is made possible through a partnership between the Richmond Public Library and Richmond Public Schools.

The new model comes after the previous two Lit Limos met demises this year. On June 26, a fire consumed a recently renovated Lit Limo that was housed at the Richmond Public Schools bus garage along with five other buses in the building. 8News staffers had only a week-and-a-half earlier helped renovate the Lit Limo as part of the company’s 26th Annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

In late July 2022, the original Lit Limo broke down and had to be towed away due to mechanical issues.