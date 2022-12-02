RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most iconic pieces of Richmond architecture and one of the City’s most widely recognizable landmarks, Main Street Station, has been chosen to be featured on 2023 U.S. Postal Service stamps.

Richmond’s beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as “architectural gems.”

Located in the heart of downtown Richmond, Main Street Station was completed in 1901 and underwent a $95 million renovation decades later. The improvement project was completed by 2018 and included the addition of the Shed, a 100,000-square-foot glass-enclosed event space that transformed the station.

Located in the heart of Richmond, Main Street Station was completed in 1901 and stands as one of the City’s most iconic landmarks (Photo Courtesy: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania, Point of Rocks Station in Maryland, Main Street Station in Virginia, Santa Fe Station in California and Union Terminal in Ohio were all chosen to be featured on 2023 stamps. All are passenger train stations except Tamaqua Station.

Main Street Station in Richmond was chosen as one of five railroad stations featured on 2023 U.S. Postal Service stamps (Photo: U.S. Postal Service)

Derry Noyes served as art director for the railroad station stamps, with Down the Street Designs creating their digital illustrations and typography.