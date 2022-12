RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs, the City announced on social media on Monday, Dec. 26.

The plaza is located at 900 East Marshall Street, next to the Virginia Department of Social Services building.

The City did not announce an expected reopening date. Anyone with questions on the closure is advised by the City to call customer care at 311 or 804-646-7212.