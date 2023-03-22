RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After nearly 10 years of service, Max’s on Broad has announced the restaurant is closing its doors.

“After almost ten years in service, we have decided to close our doors on April 1,” the restaurant said in the closing announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The two-story, patioed restaurant sits at the cusp of Jackson Ward, as its name states, right off Broad Street.

With its modern French-inspired menu, Max’s categorized dinner options with terminology such as “Hors D’Oeuvres” for appetizers, “Fruits De Mer” for seafood and “Plats Especial” for specialties. Guests could look forward to finding escargot, mussels, steak frites, duck breast, pear and goat cheese salad, pasta danbryan, braised short rib and more on their menus. The near-veteran Richmond restaurant fully embodied its slogan: “European dining in the heart of downtown Richmond.”

In addition to an expansive dinner menu, Max’s also offered brunch and exclusive menus for holidays. And for almost 10 years, it all worked. So much so, that in 2022, Max’s on Broad made the Tripadvisor list of highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond.

Coffee and beignets at Max’s on Broad (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

“We want to thank our loyal customers and our talented team for their support over the years,” Max’s said in a statement. “We have made many memories here, and we will cherish them always.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The restaurant was also featured as one to visit during Richmond Restaurant Week as it returned for the event’s 21st year in 2022.

“We wish you all the best in the future. Thanks RVA,” the restaurant ended.

Max’s is continuing to welcome guests for service until the restaurant closes on April 1. If you’re worried about parking downtown, the restaurant does offer valet.