RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spring is the perfect season for bird watching, but only in Richmond can you watch as a pair of birds of prey lay eggs and raise their young in real-time with the Richmond Falcon Cam. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has now announced that the cam will go live for the 2023 season on Friday, March 3.

The Falcon Cam is a live streaming camera that keeps watch of a peregrine falcon nest — otherwise known as a “scrape” — on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building in downtown Richmond. The nest is typically occupied by a pair of falcons, and biologists have observed that the previous year’s pair have been returning to the nest on regular basis. This means it is likely that fans of last year’s cam will be able to watch the same falcons again this year.

“Falcon fans will be happy to hear that our familiar female (95/AK) and male (59/BM) have once again shown interest in utilizing the Riverfront building as a nest site,” Meagan Thomas, Watchable Wildlife Biologist from DMR, said. “This pair has done an absolutely phenomenal job raising their chicks in the past two years, so I’m thrilled to see both birds on camera again.”

Moments from the 2022 Richmond Peregrine Falcon Cam, showing that year’s eggs. Credit: Richmond Peregrine Falcon Cam

Other birds could still show up and replace the current pair of falcons. But if they are able to stay in the nest, biologists predict their first egg will likely be laid around the end of March. Before the egg is laid, viewers can watch the pair maintain their nest and engage in courtship behaviors. Later, the cameras will capture egg laying, incubation, hatching and the falcon’s growing chicks.

Following patterns of past streams, the cam will likely follow the new falcon chicks until they take their first flight during the summer — also known as “fledging.”

Family moments captured on the 2022 Richmond Peregrine Falcon Cam. Credit: Richmond Peregrine Falcon Cam

However, these are just predictions for what people might see on this year’s cam. There is no way to know exactly what will happen to 2023’s falcon, but that’s just part of the fun for those who tune in.

“Like any TV nature show, past years have documented quite a bit of drama, including territorial disputes over the highly sought-after nesting site, chicks taking their first nail-biting flights off the building`s ledge or even the failure of the nest altogether,” the DWR wrote in a release. “It is impossible to predict exactly what 2023 has in store for the birds but regardless, there is no doubt that falcon fans across the country will be tuning in every step of the way and rooting for their success.”

While peregrine falcons were removed from the national endangered species list in 1999, they are still considered “state-threatened” in Virginia. According to DWR, only about 30 pairs nest across the state every spring, and this population of birds is heavily managed by state agencies. Introducing the birds to metropolitan areas like Richmond is part of the strategy for rebuilding the population.

Falcon pairs have nested in Richmond since 2000, and on the Riverfront building since 2006.

To watch the stream or to learn more about the falcons and the events of past falcon cams, check out the DWR’s website here.