RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond ice cream shop has been ranked in the top 30 in the United States in Yelp’s latest list.

Yelp has released its list of the top 100 ice cream shops in the U.S. for 2023, and SCOOP, located on Strawberry Street in Richmond’s Fan District, is ranked No. 26.

According to a release from SCOOP, the shops on the list were submitted by Yelp users and sorted by their average ratings and volume of reviews over 14 months.

“It is so wonderful to receive recognition. We are a small shop, but work hard to make the very best ice cream,” said Paula Demmert, SCOOP’s owner. “Even our simplest flavors may take days of roasting, steeping, baking, or simmering…all designed to bring out the best in the fine ingredients we use.”

Scoop is located at 403 Strawberry Street and is open from noon to 11 p.m. on weekends and from noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays.