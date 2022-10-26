RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After two and a half years as Richmond’s police chief, Gerald Smith resigned on Oct. 25. and will be on administrative leave until the end of the year, the city announced.

Acting Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed acting police chief, a recommendation from Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders.

The resignation came just one day after some Richmond City Councilmembers asked Smith to step down, and RPD surveys showed dissatisfaction.

In a survey of 261 officers, 96% said they’d lost confidence in Smith’s ability to lead, and 89% said they did not feel valued.

A reason for Smith’s resignation was not provided in the brief news release announcing his departure. “We would like to thank Chief Smith for his service in law enforcement and wish him well in all his future endeavors,” the release said.

