Richmond’s top prosecutor says no jail time for protesters who violated curfew

The crowd at Richmond City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney met the group to apologize for police actions on Monday night that resulted in peaceful demonstrators being tear-gassed by Richmond City Police prior to the 8 p.m. curfew. (Photo: Tayla Cunningham)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s top prosecutor announced Monday that those charged with violating the city’s 8 p.m. curfew during last week’s protests will not face jail time but that her office will continue to investigate each case.

More than 200 protesters were arrested, with the majority of them due to curfew violations, police said. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin shared the following statement with 8News:

My office has an ethical duty to investigate the facts of each case before we proceed to trial, and that is what we will continue to do regarding those persons charged with violating the curfew requested by the Mayor.” As a prosecutor, I also have the duty to consider the circumstances surrounding an alleged crime and the appropriate disposition of a case. The Governor’s Executive Order established the curfew and classified violation of the curfew as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can include up to 12 months incarceration and/or a fine of up to $2500. Nevertheless, I will exercise my prosecutorial discretion as Commonwealth’s Attorney and waive the possibility of incarceration for anyone charged solely with violating the requested curfew.” Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

