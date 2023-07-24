RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rick Edwards is scheduled to be officially sworn into duty as Richmond’s Chief of Police at 3 p.m.

Edwards had filled the role of Acting Chief for nearly nine months, since October 2022, after the resignation of former-Police Chief Gerald Smith. It was formally announced Edwards had been chosen for the permanent role on Wednesday, July 19, after a months-long nationwide search to fill the vacancy.

“After numerous interviews, community surveys, and conversations with partners and stakeholders, Rick stood out among all the applicants,” said Lincoln Saunders, the City of Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer in a statement. “He brings decades of experience to this role and has a solid reputation throughout the region. We are excited about his leadership and his commitment to further improving our community.”

Rick Edwards (Photo: FILE: 8News)

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Richmond City Hall – 900 E. Broad Street – at 3 p.m. in the second-floor Council Chamber.

In one of his first official acts as Police Chief, Edwards presented the 2023 second quarter Richmond Crime Briefing Thursday, July 20. More details on the briefing can be found here.