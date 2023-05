RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to ongoing system issues, customers are unable to print or purchase ride tickets at the Staples Mill Road (RVR) Amtrak Station Wednesday afternoon.

Amtrak sent out the announcement for the issue on Twitter around 4 p.m. on May 17.

The Staples Mill station is located at 7519 Staples Mill Road in Richmond.

Those in need of reservation assistance can call 1-800-USA-RAIL. It is currently unknown when the system errors will be remedied.