Ringo Starr to perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beatles legend Ringo Starr will perform in Richmond with his All-Starr Band at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! this summer.
Starr, the former Beatles drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and his band will be at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at the Richmond Raceway on June 21, 2022, organizers announced on Monday.
Those interested in attending can buy a ticket online or at The National box office starting Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. Starr, 81, released his EP “Change the World” in September.