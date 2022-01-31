Ringo Starr to perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! in Richmond

Ringo Starr plays as part of a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans converged at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary, while Arlo Guthrie came back to sing — what else? — “The Times They Are a-Changin’.” Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beatles legend Ringo Starr will perform in Richmond with his All-Starr Band at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! this summer.

Starr, the former Beatles drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and his band will be at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at the Richmond Raceway on June 21, 2022, organizers announced on Monday.

Those interested in attending can buy a ticket online or at The National box office starting Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. Starr, 81, released his EP “Change the World” in September.