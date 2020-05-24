Rising rubbish: neighbors concerned over animal-attracting dumpster clutter at Aden Park Townhomes

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — It’s been said one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But for those living at Aden Park Townhomes in Richmond, they say the mounting dumpster clutter is an eyesore and dangerous to those who live there.

Tossed out mattresses, furniture and junk are piling up just outside ‘Hannah’s’ back porch at Aden Park Townhomes—8News assigned her that name after she feared possible retaliation.

“It’s a hazard, it’s a problem,” Hannah said.

Now that the rubbish is rising, she said raccoons, rats, cats and even snakes have started hanging around the pile.

Near the townhome of ‘Hannah’

“I don’t deal with snakes, but you know, I saw the slither, the kids started screaming, in the house we went,” Hannah said.

8News found similar sites at multiple dumpsters at two Aden Park Townhomes sites; one near Jahnke Road, another along German School Road.







Different piles of dumpster clutter found around Aden Park Townhomes property on May 23, 2020

‘Monique,’ who 8News renamed for the same reason as Hannah, said she has complained but the response stopped short.

“They said due to the COVID, their maintenance man is not allowed to come out unless it’s an emergency,” Monique said.

Richmond City Councilperson Mike Jones (9th District) represents voters who live at Aden Park Townhomes.

Jones told 8News if the city is stepping up to keep streets clean, so should property owners.

“If they rent, if they own, they deserve for their trash to be picked up. Whether it’s by the city or in this case where it’s the responsibility of the actual property manager,” Jones said.

“They’re getting a letter from my office today.”

In that letter, Jones said the conditions on site of Aden Park Townhomes going to address the situation with city codes, and conditions reported on site today “is a violation of the City of Richmond’s Property Maintenance Code, and I will be bringing this to the attention of Code Enforcement to address this situation.”

Code guidelines indicate garbage and rubbish should be properly stored and shouldn’t attract rodents, animals and create potential health hazards.

An excerpt from the City of Richmond’s Property Maintenance Code guidelines

8News reached out to Aden Park Townhomes, and have not received a response. However, we recognize it is a holiday weekend.

