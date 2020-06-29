Rite Aid set on fire during Richmond protests to partially reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Rite Aid that was damaged during protests in Richmond will partially reopen Tuesday. Fire crews responded to the store twice in a span of two days.

The store, located at 520 West Broad Street, expects to resume normal store hours. It will continue to offer essential pharmacy services and limited over-the-counter products during its reopening.

According to a company spokesperson, the store will be fully renovated “to return the store to its role as a destination for whole-being health.”