Riverdance touring US with show’s first Black female dancer — and she went to VCU

This undated image released by Abhann Productions Ltd. shows Morgan Bullock, a cast member of the Irish dance group Riverdance, right, with other female cast members. Bullock is the troupe’s first Black female dancer. (Abhann Productions Ltd./Polk & Co. via AP)

NEW YORK (AP/WRIC) — When the Irish dance troupe Riverdance kicks off its 25th anniversary North American tour later this year, someone special will be in its high-stepping cast: the troupe’s first Black female dancer.

Virginia-born Morgan Bullock, who says she’s been mesmerized by the dance style since she first saw it at age 10, will be making her professional U.S. stage debut in the production. She recently completed a United Kingdom tour with the show.

8News interviewed Bullock when she was a rising senior at Virginia Commonwealth University. At the time, she was going viral for her Irish dancing.

She was inspired to join a ‘TikTok’ challenge to the “Savage” remix, made famous by rapper Meg the Stallion and pop artist Beyonce. Her routine has been viewed, liked and shared by millions worldwide.

While Bullock was known to producers since she attended a Riverdance summer school in Boston as a teenager, her profile exploded when TikTok videos of her high kicking and tapping to hip-hop songs spread on social media.