RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A live music venue on the Tredegar hillside could be open by 2025, despite some delays. The announcement comes after a performance grant agreement was reached with the City of Richmond.

The $30 million project was initially expected to be finished by this time next year. However, the opening date was pushed back to spring 2025, right before the summer concert season.

The venue is expected to host 7,500 people on a four-acre site overlooking the James River and within walking distance of Brown’s Island. According to the developer, the arena would host 20 to 25 big acts a year.

