Riverfront Canal Cruises launches virtual boat tour after canceling 2020 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Riverfront Canal Cruises announced Tuesday that its 2020 season has been canceled. Instead it has released a 360-degree canal boat tour video for virtual field trips.

The virtual experience simulates a tour of the canal, going past the restored James River and Kanawha Canal, the Virginia Capital Trail, the Low Line gardens, the Canal Walk, the Tidewater Connection Locks from 1853 and James River wildlife.

The tour “touches on the SOLs for Virginia Studies and US History to 1865, assisting 4th and 5th graders as they complete the school year in a fun way,” a release from Riverfront Canal Cruises said Tuesday.

Click here to watch the new 360-degree virtual tour.

