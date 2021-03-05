Riverrock Festival 2021 will not be in-person, plans to be finalized in mid-March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)—The Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival is one of Richmond’s signature events, but the pandemic is causing organizers to change things up once again this year.

Pete Woody, Communications Manager for Sports Backers, told 8News the outdoor sports and music festival will not be held in-person this year.

They are still encouraging people to participate in the likely smaller events during the weekend of May 14-16.

People could be able to participate in small-scale trail running and mountain biking events in line with the current COVID-19 guidelines.

However, Woody says organizers will make an announcement of their finalized plans during the week of March 15th.

Rob Holt lives in King William County and has participated in the Riverrock festival in years past.

He said he loves the mountain biking race event.

“It’s not quite as exciting to watch a bouldering contest virtually, but it’s still pretty exciting to see someone throw for that really hard hold and send it,” said Holt.

Last year, the Riverrock festival was held online and was available to watch through a livestream.

He hopes the festival will be pushed back to October when more people are vaccinated, so it can be held in-person again.

“It’s better to be cautious. It’s better to be safe with having that many people,” he said.