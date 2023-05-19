RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As thousands of people flock to Richmond this weekend to enjoy the Riverrock festival, officials are warning visitors to be careful on the water.

The advice comes almost one year after 23-year-old Lauren Winstead and 28-year-old Sarah Erway lost their lives on the James River last Memorial Day weekend.

Winstead and Erway were a part of a group of 12 people that ended up needing to be rescued when they went over Bosher’s Dam. Henrico Police confirmed the remains of Winstead were found on the river on Wednesday, June 1 and Sarah Erway’s remains were found a week later on June 6, concluding the search.

“I listened as the first responders told me that my daughter was missing, and somehow I knew that the river had claimed her life,” Christina Brockwell, Winstead’s mother, said. “In the blink of an eye, 10 people and a therapy dog were traumatized and two promising young women were gone forever.”

After the accident, Brockwell dedicated her life to making a change so that something like this doesn’t happen again. She joined Mayor Stoney and others during a water safety announcement on Friday, May 19, the day Riverrock kicked off, to share her story and the work that has been done so far to make the James safer.

“We’ve worked to improve signage at Bowsher and Z dam, as well as all along the James River. Brockwell said. “This includes river facing signs. They didn’t have those before for those that are on the west River. And large obvious signage at the most critical and dangerous areas.”

Water rescue officials also shared information about how to stay safe on the river. They said to always make sure you know where you’re going and always have adequate equipment. And if you are not a strong swimmer, stay out of the water.

Officials from the press conference will also be passing out new river safety information throughout Riverrock weekend.