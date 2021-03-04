Riverrock announces May dates for in-person festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dominion Energy Riverrock festival is happening this year. Whether you’re there for the biking, paddling, running, slacklining or climbing Richmonders and visitors will be able to experience the festival in person.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead organizers put together a virtual experience for people to enjoy that weekend.

The year’s event is scheduled for May 14 through 16. Riverrock is free for spectators but also offers a variety of paid activities and competitions.

Virtual programming will be available this year as well. Virtual Trail Running and Mountain Biking events are available throughout the month of May. For the weekend of Riverrock, people can tune into their virtual experience from home.

In-person programming will include concerts, a number of competitions and races, lots of free demos and chances to watch professionals climb, bike and slackline.

Dogs will be welcome at the festival as well.