RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of a street in downtown Richmond will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic until mid-April.

According to the Department of General Services, 9th Street will be closed from Grace Street to Broad Street from March 17 through April 17. The closure is planned to accommodate the construction of two new Richmond structures: the General Assembly Building and a seven-level Broad Street Parking Deck.

Construction of the General Assembly Building began in 2019 and will be complete in late 2022, just in time for the 2023 General Assembly session.

The building will be approximately 422,000 square feet and will include: offices for legislative members and staff, large committee rooms, a food service area, and tunnels to both the Capitol and the 9th and Broad Street Parking Deck.

According to the release, the tunnel will not be completed until 2023. The Department of General Services said that additional lane and sidewalk closures may occur around Capitol Square due to various construction and renovation projects.