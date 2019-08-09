Road closures and detours for this weekend’s Carytown Watermelon Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 100,000 people are expected to hit Carytown this Sunday for the 36th Annual Watermelon Festival. The festival will go from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. along W. Cary Street.

During those hours, expect road closures with detours on Routes 5 Cary/Main/Whitcomb, 20 Orbital and 78 Cary/Maymont. GRTC provided the details for the detours on its site, which you can find below:

Routes 5 and 78

Westbound: Via Main St. (Ellwood Ave.) buses continue to Nansemond Ave. to bus stop #864 (temporary end-of-line).

Eastbound: Via Ellwood Ave. leaving bus stop #864, buses turn right on Thompson St., right on Grove Ave., right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., left on Cary St. and resume regular routing.

Route 20

Southbound: Via Main St. (Ellwood Ave.) buses turn left on Thompson St., right on Cary St., left onto the Downtown Expressway, take the exit at Rosewood Ave., turn left on McCloy St. and resume regular routing.

Northbound: Via Idlewood Ave., buses continue to Robinson St., turn left on Robinson St. and continue onto regular routing.

Parking for the festival is allowed at:

City stadiums

Side streets surrounding Carytown

Parking decks in the area

Parking is prohibited at the Kroger and old Martin’s parking lots near the entrance of Carytown. Be aware of any other “no parking” signs. Towing will be enforced.

Road closures will be in effect all day Sunday until 9 p.m. If you’re taking GRTC to the festival, you’re encouraged to exit anywhere on Main/Ellwood and continue south.