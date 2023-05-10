RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lane closures at Lee Circle in Richmond began Wednesday as the city begins preparations for new garden space at the former site of the city’s largest confederate monument.

The city adopted a plan last year to install temporary landscaping in the empty circle and now work is underway to transform the space. Road closure signs now sit on one side of the roundabout.

Starting at 8am on May 10 and ending at 8am on July 7th, the southbound lanes of Allen Avenue within the roundabout at Monument will be closed for the project. Officials say all traffic traveling south on Allen Avenue will be routed West to on Monument Avenue to Meadow Street.

The construction is a sign of progress that some residents like Lenni Friedman are happy to see.

“It’s a great way to treat the space and help bring the community together, I think if we have a beautifully landscaped part of the city, that it will help in the healing,” Friedman said.

Contractors will install new irrigation, electrical systems and $100,00 dollars’ worth of plants in the space. The circle used to house a monument to Robert E. Lee before becoming the focal point for protester demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd.

“Around the time that the protests were happening, obviously, the monuments went down. Afterwards, it became a really nice community space. And since then, there’s been gates, and no one’s been able to go in,” another Richmond resident, Garrett Mitchell said.

Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on June 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Some residents like Mitchell just want to see the current barriers around Monument Circle removed.

“When the monuments came down, it was a space for healing and like it was reclaimed by the people that live here. So, I’m not sure if it’ll still be used in the same way or if it’s just going to be like an open plot of land that looks really pretty,” Mitchell said.

It’s anticipated the fencing and barriers will be taken down sometime between July and August.