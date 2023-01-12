RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Lobby Day 2023 just around the corner, the Richmond Police Department is warning the public of several road closures and no parking zones to be in effect throughout the day.

“The RPD, working with partner law enforcement agencies, is dedicated and committed to ensuring that the public has safe access to the Virginia State Capitol grounds where they can participate in the annual Lobby Day interaction with legislators,” the Richmond Police Department said in a release.

The road closures and no parking zones surrounding State Capitol Square will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

The following roads will be closed during that time period:

North 9 th Street between East Main and East Broad streets

East Franklin Street between North 8 th and North 9 th streets

East Grace Street between North 8th and North 9th streets

The following “No Parking” zones will be in effect during that time period: