RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is lighting up the Richmond skyline Friday, Dec. 1, and to prepare for the festivities, a few roads surrounding Kanawha Plaza will be shut down the day of the event.

Street Closures

South 7th Street: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

South 8th Street: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

East Canal Street: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Parking will not be permitted on the affected roads during the closure times.

RVA Illuminates will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza, and includes food trucks, live performances and more! News anchors Deanna Allbrittin, Eric Philips, Delaney Hall and John Rogers, alongside meteorologists Matt Dinardo and John Bernier, will be downtown to celebrate the holiday season.

Bring your blankets and chairs to watch a screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” under the lights.

Find more details on the event here.